Murder victim's family breathes a sigh of relief

A South Georgia murder case that went unsolved for four years has finally come to an end.



Clarence Gaskins was arrested in 2014 for the murder of his estranged wife Rosie Courdle Gaskins in 2010. Six years after Rosie's murder he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.



Rosie's surviving family said they knew it was him all along. "She was 26 years old when he took her life. So 26 years is all we got to spend with her," said Crystal Courdle. She reads the plea she gave in court Thursday after Clarence Gaskins was found guilty of murdering her sister Rosie Courdle Gaskins.

A verdict family members say they weren't surprised to hear. "I knew, I said 'he's killed my daughter,'" said Mattie Courdle.



Six years ago the family heard news they never expected. "The sheriff and the deputy they said they found Rosie in a car dead," said Marshall Courdle.



The family had to relive the grueling moments of that day in court all week a week they describe as torture.



"Seeing all the evidence, reliving her last day, having to look over and see him sitting there. It has been really hard this past week," said Crystal.



But it all came to an end when Clarence Gaskins was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years.



"Even though it won't bring her back, it's a big closure," Marshall said.



And now candles surround the resting place of Rosie, some still burning after a memorial service celebrating what the family calls a victory.



"It was tears of joy this time, and not just sadness," said Crystal. "It was a great release, a great closure, for justice to be served in a court of law."

Clarence Gaskins was found guilty of Malice Murder Felony Murder Aggravated Assault Possession of Firearm during a Felony and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.