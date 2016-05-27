Worship on the Water kicks off Sunday at Lake Blackshear

A new worship experience is coming to the docks of Lake Blackshear.

'Worship on the Water' kicks off Sunday morning. It's organized by Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele and will continue through the summer.

"I like to say we're in the alps of God's greatest cathedral here and not many people get to have a really good church service outside," said Alex Stripling, Chairman of the Worship on the Water committee.

Sunday's service during Memorial Day weekend is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds of summer. People walk from the resort, come from town, and come in by boat to line the docks to listen to a variety of singers and groups.

"It serves a wonderful purpose for people that want to worship on Sunday, but maybe don't know where to go to church or want to get dressed to go to church," said Stella Williams Bailey who has attended WOW services for several years.

The first service on Sunday includes a Blessing of the Boats. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. on the dock behind the Lake Blackshear Resort.

Refreshments are served following the services.

