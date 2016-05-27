Veterans State Park is packed for holiday weekend

Management says the campsite is full for the Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WALB)

Some people came out early to beat the rush. (Source: WALB)

Anyone with last-minute plans to camp out on the banks of Lake Blackshear for this Memorial Day weekend is out of luck.

Management says all campsite rentals have been reserved as they prepare for the thousands expected to come out this weekend. Most of the rentals had been booked two months in advance.

Some people came out earlier in the week to avoid the crowd and beat the rush.

"We couldn't get in for Memorial Day so we came when it's a lot more peaceful," said Jim Claussen.

Even without a reservation for park accommodations, management says there's still last-minute options available.

"We do have a lot of picnic shelters still available and we also have plenty of grills and picnic tables down at the beach area that are first come first serve," said Jeb Bell, resource manager for Georgia Veterans State Park.

The park will also have water slides and inflatables on the shore of Lake Blackshear for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $8 and $5 for parking.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.