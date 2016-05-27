Waterways will be crowded this weekend

As Thousands of people are expected to hit the waters this holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has a strong message for boaters this weekend-- be safe.



State law enforcers kicked off their 'Get Together for Summer' campaign earlier this week.



One of their strongest messages to boaters -- don't drink and boat. Georgia DNR Rangers will be out all weekend enforcing that.



Lt. Col Jeff Weaver says they've seen an increase in Boating under the influence cases over the past few years. He says last year they saw over 200 BUI cases; an increase from the year before.



He reminds boaters that alcohol is allowed, but urges them not to drive impaired.

"If you're going to plan for that, as I said earlier, make a plan, don't let it turn out tragic, have a designated operator if that's the case, and stay safe," said Weaver.



He also reminded boaters to wear their life jackets while out on the waters.



Be respectful, pay attention, and keep your distance from other boaters. First time boaters to freshen up on boating laws, and become familiar with their boat.

