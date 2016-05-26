Hill resigns as VSU's women's basketball coach

After 16 seasons leading the Valdosta State women's basketball program, Kiley Hill has resigned.

Hill has accepted an assistant coaching position at Southern Miss.

"This decision was not an easy one," Hill said in a statement. "An opportunity arose at another great university that would allow me to grow professionally and also allow our family to be closer to our immediate family members that have been going through some serious health issues during the past few years, months, and weeks."

Hill led the Lady Blazers to a 279-177 record in his 16 seasons. During that time, VSU made 14 postseason appearances, including six NCAA Tournament berths. The Lady Blazers reached the Sweet 16 during the 2010-2011 season, and Hill was named the Division II South Region Coach of the Year.

"Kiley has had a tremendous run as our Lady Blazer basketball coach," athletic director Herb Reinhard said in a statement. "His young ladies have always played hard and been great representatives of Valdosta State both on and off the court."

Hill coached three All-Americans and 22 all-Gulf South Conference players during his tenure in Titletown.

Valdosta State will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.