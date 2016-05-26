Cavs' World Series bracket unveiled

The Darton State Cavaliers couldn't have picked a better year to reach the program's first junior college World Series.

The Cavs will make their first and only appearance in the NJCAA World Series in the program's final season, and we now know who Darton State will face in the first round.

Darton State has drawn Cisco College from Cisco, TX in Saturday's first round. The Wranglers are 46-14 this season, and will be making their second World Series appearance.

The Cavs meet Cisco on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. from Grand Junction, CO.

