Former corrections officer raising money for heart transplant

A former corrections officer is in need of help.

Carlus Haywood from Camilla is in Emory Hospital due to stage 4 congestive heart failure.

He needs a ventricular assist device to help sustain him until heart transplant surgery.

He needs $5,000 to be placed in the program .

Georgia Medicaid will not pay for the operation.

If you'd like to make a donation you can visit their GoFundMe page HERE.

