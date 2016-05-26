Former corrections officer raising money for heart transplant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former corrections officer raising money for heart transplant

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) -

A former corrections officer is in need of help. 

Carlus Haywood from Camilla is in Emory Hospital due to stage 4 congestive heart failure.

He needs a ventricular assist device to help sustain him until heart transplant surgery. 

He needs $5,000 to be placed in the program . 

Georgia Medicaid will not pay for the operation. 

If you'd like to make a donation you can visit their GoFundMe page HERE.

