Terrell Co. Tax Commissioner race to be decided in run-off

The Terrell County Tax Commissioner race goes to run-off.

Darlene Paul and Mary Ellen Harnage were the top two contenders from the field of four people.

Both have experience working in the tax commissioner's office.

Paul won 36 percent of the vote, Harnage garnered 23 percent.

The candidates will face off in the July 26th primary.

Early voting starts July 5th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.