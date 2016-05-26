Defeated Dougherty Co. commissioner speaks after election - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Defeated Dougherty Co. commissioner speaks after election

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A defeated Dougherty County commissioner said he remains optimistic about the region's future.

District 5 Commissioner Harry James lost his seat by 600 votes to former commissioner Gloria Gaines.

He said that he's proud of reopening the Southside Library and leaving the county's finances in good shape.

"You always have to be a good collaborator to work across the lines with people you like and you don't like, it's for the common good. And we are pushing for good jobs in Dougherty County," said James.

