Concert series kicks off Children's Advocacy Center fundraiser

A holliday weekend is the start of a fundraising campaign for the Children's Advocacy Center. (Source: WALB)

A concert series will kick off Thursday night in Valdosta.

The Children's Advocacy Center is hosting 9 bands in downtown.

While the concerts are free, the center hopes to get donations for their new building.

The event is the start of their campaign to raise the $250,000 they need.

"It's a great way to kick off a holiday weekend, a great way to help us kick off the campaign and be champions for children who need this kind of service in the community," said Children's Advocacy Center Executive Director Susan Atwell.

The fundraiser is open to the public.

It will be held in the parking lot next to 306 North from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

