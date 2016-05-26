Leaders thank lawmakers at legislative luncheon

Dougherty County's legislative delegation said that team-work is how major items are accomplished. (Source: WALB)

Lawmakers were thanked for their hard work at a luncheon on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

State lawmakers were thanked for their efforts under the gold dome this winter at a Legislative Lunch at Albany's Welcome Center in downtown.

Dougherty County's legislative delegation said that team-work, despite different political parties, is how major items, like funding the National Guard Armory move, are accomplished.

Lawmakers shared stories about working together, and crossing party lines, not just benefiting Albany, but the entire region

"This is how we get things done, if we did not have the relationships that we have it would be a lot more difficult but we are just a really solid team," said Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, a Dawson Democrat.

All of the Albany area state House representatives were in attendance as well.

