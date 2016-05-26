Second Harvest Food Bank helps teachers

Teachers from 30 counties can use the program (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia is helping out teachers this summer.

The Teachers' Harvest program is a free school supplies store for public school teachers.

The store is stocked with items, from pencils to books, donated by the Kids in Need Foundation.

Public school teachers in 30 counties around South Georgia are eligible to get the free items.

"We want to make sure that the classrooms are completely equipped so that the children and the teachers can focus on academic success instead of wondering where they're going to get pencils and crayons," explains Eliza McCall with Second Harvest.

The food bank urges teachers from all counties to come check out the store.

Teachers do need to register before going to the store. They can register and look at eligibility requirements here.

