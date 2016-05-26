Sumter attractions draw visitors worldwide

Sumter County is the only place in Georgia where you can visit the hometown of an American president.



The Old Plains High School is now a museum telling the history of its most famous graduate. But Jimmy Carter actually grew up a few miles away in the primarily African American community of Archery. His childhood experiences there had a great influence on his political career.

"And so Jimmy Carter's boyhood was spent socializing with those black children and parents that made up that farm community, and a certain recognition of common humanity took root," said Park Superintendent Barbara Judy.

You can visit the former president's boyhood home and the store his family ran on their farm. They're part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

Sumter County is also home to the Andersonville National Historic Site and the National POW Museum. Andersonville will host a lot of Memorial Day events.



Friday, motorcycle riders will line the cemetery roads with hundreds of American Flags. Saturday scouting groups will decorate nearly 21,000 graves with flags.



Sunday at 1:30 the Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will perform followed by a Memorial Day ceremony. On Monday the Knights of Columbus will hold a special mass in the cemetery.

The world-famous Windsor Hotel is done in Victorian style, built in 1892 to attract northern tourists. It features a three-story open atrium lobby and tower and turret balconies.



It closed in 1972 then reopened in 1991 after a $6.5 million renovation and underwent another renovation in 2010. It now has 53 guest rooms and remains one of the most iconic buildings in south Georgia.

Another cool place to visit is Habitat for Humanity, which began right here in Americus in 1976. Since then it has helped provide housing for 6.8 million people worldwide.



At the Habitat Global Village you can see life-size examples of the types of houses the organization builds in various countries around the world.

