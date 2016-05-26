The Rylander remains a landmark, for almost a century

A beautiful landmark in downtown Americus is enjoying a second life.

The Rylander Theater opened 95 years ago as a vaudeville theater. It was closed for 40 years, but in the mid 90's community leaders raised money for a meticulous restoration.



The Rylander now hosts events 100 to 150 days each year, everything from professional touring shows to conferences.



"We're an economic driver in the community but also in downtown, and we work so well with our local merchants and our restaurants and the hotels in the area to bring people to town," said Rylander Managing Director Heather Stanley.



One awesome feature of the Rylander is this Moller theater organ. The only similar one in the state is in the Fox Theater in Atlanta.



Unfortunately, a lightning strike last year put the organ out of commission. Hopefully, it will be fixed by late summer.



And there is a performance tonight at the Rylander. Theater Albany will put on a production of "Driving Miss Daisy."

