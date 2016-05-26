Americus nights are brighter

Americus is the first city in our area to get new street lights through a Georgia Power program.



Last week crews started installing these new LED fixtures. They use a lot less energy and provide a brighter, white light that should improve visibility and safety.

"The fixtures are much more durable. The bulbs are much more efficient. They use a lot less energy, and they last a good bit longer," said Jay Roberts of Georgia Power.

"These will be done also in the neighborhoods," said n Steve Kennedy Americus City Manager. "With them being in the neighborhoods, the residents will feel more comfortable walking. Hopefully, it will be a deterrent for those that may not have the best intentions."



Americus is getting 1,300 new lights, at no cost to the city. Georgia Power plans to install 400,000 around the state over four years.



Any city can apply for the program through Georgia Power.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.