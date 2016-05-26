East Albany pool on track to open next week

The area was just an empty lot before the pool was built. (Source: WALB)

The pool is zero-entry and has dump buckets at the front of the pool. (Source: WALB)

Crews have been hard at work to get the pool finished in time for summer. (Source: WALB)

It's been a mad dash to get it done, but now the city of Albany and the Boys & Girls Club of Albany is ready to open the city's newest place to cool down to the public.

The pool and splash park is part of a multi-phase project at the Thornton Recreation Facility. City leaders broke ground on the project at the end of January. Crews have been hard at work since then to open east Albany's first community pool by the start of summer.

The facility includes several cool features, including a zero-entry pool and a separate splash park for little kids. The ground is called cool decking, designed to absorb heat so those getting out of the pool won't burn their feet. Crews also focused on the park's surroundings by adding improvements to the area's landscaping, repaving the alleys, and adding additional parking.

The pool and splash park will be open for public use, as well as private swimming lessons.

"It's important to have a pool in this community that young people have access to high-quality water safety instruction," said Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "And also opportunity to just have some great recreational fun so this is a win for everybody."

Laster says they were very meticulous in planning.

"Things from picking out tile colors to paint colors, cool decking colors, it took a lot of time," he said. "And we meet quite frequently to make sure that everything is of the highest quality such that the community can really feel proud about this."

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31. The park is scheduled to open to the public later that day at 1 p.m. Admission is 50 cents.

