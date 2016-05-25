UGA coaches join in on Lee Co. camp

After news broke Jim Harbaugh and coaches from the University of Michigan would host a satellite camp in Leesburg next month, it appears the Georgia Bulldogs will now join in.
UGA coaches will also be in attendance at the camp June 2 in Leesburg, joining coaches from Michigan, UCLA, Troy, Albany State, and West Georgia.
The camp is open to all rising 9th-12th graders, and will be held at Lee County's Trojan Field.
