UGA coaches join in on Lee Co. camp

After news broke Jim Harbaugh and coaches from the University of Michigan would host a satellite camp in Leesburg next month, it appears the Georgia Bulldogs will now join in.

UGA coaches will also be in attendance at the camp June 2 in Leesburg, joining coaches from Michigan, UCLA, Troy, Albany State, and West Georgia.

The camp is open to all rising 9th-12th graders, and will be held at Lee County's Trojan Field.

