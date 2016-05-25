GBI continues its investigation in the Colquitt Co. fire

The investigation continues into the murders of five young friends found dead in a burned Colquitt County home. (Source: Facebook)

GBI agents are waiting on test results to help prosecutors determine if they will seek the death penalty. (Source: WALB)

There have been a few new details released on the investigation into the murders of five young friends found dead in a burned Colquitt County home.

GBI agents said that our stories on the crime led to tips they're following up on.

They've been trying to put together a timeline of Jeffrey Peacock's whereabouts.

He's accused of shooting the five friends in a home on Rossman Dairy Road then setting the house on fire on May 15th.

GBI agents also said that they're waiting on test results on evidence before submitting a report to prosecutors who will then decide whether this should be a death penalty case.

