GBI continues its investigation in the Colquitt Co. fire

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

There have been a few new details released on the investigation into the murders of five young friends found dead in a burned Colquitt County home.

GBI agents said that our stories on the crime led to tips they're following up on.

They've been trying to put together a timeline of Jeffrey Peacock's whereabouts.

He's accused of shooting the five friends in a home on Rossman Dairy Road then setting the house on fire on May 15th.

GBI agents also said that they're waiting on test results on evidence before submitting a report to prosecutors who will then decide whether this should be a death penalty case. 

