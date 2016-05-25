Sheriff Fairbanks re-elected in Randolph County

Folks in Randolph County voted to keep Fairbanks as their sheriff. (Source: WALB)

Randolph County voters have decided to keep their Sheriff in place.

Eddie Fairbanks won Tuesday's election with 57 percent of the vote.

Fairbanks said that he aims to increase community involvement during his next term.

He said that those he works with everyday have been supportive throughout the race.

"I appreciate everyone who came out and voted," said Fairbanks. "I appreciate my family for sticking beside me. When I say my family, I mean the complete Sheriff's Office."

Fairbanks also said that county residents can soon look forward to community meetings.

