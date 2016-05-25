Leeder steps down as GSW men's basketball coach

Georgia Southwestern head men's basketball coach Mike Leeder is stepping down, but will remain in his athletic director role.

Leeder just finished his 10th season leading the Canes, during which GSW made two NCAA National Tournament appearances. He was also the 2010-2011 Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

During his tenure, the Canes spent 13 weeks in the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, including five weeks during the 2014-2015 season.

Leeder took over as interim athletic director in June 2014, and was named the permanent AD on November 17, 2014.

