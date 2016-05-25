Randolph Co. and Cuthbert vote 'yes' for alcohol referendums

The referendums allow for Sunday sales also allows restaurants to now serve hard liquor. (Source: WALB)

Businesses owners in Randolph County and Cuthbert are looking forward to serving and selling alcohol on Sundays.

Stacked one on top of each other, a shipment of beer is arriving at Hixon's Hardware and Trading Post.

Just the night before, alcohol referendums passed in both the city and the county.

Owner Brett Hixon will now be able sell beer and wine on Sunday's.

"If they're looking for beer and wine, they can not have to go to another town hopefully," explained Hixon. "They can stop here and get it."

And the alcohol referendum also allows restaurants to now serve hard liquor.

But that change for the county doesn't go into effect until it's officially approved at a government meeting in mid June.

But, it's all something Fred Patterson, the owner of Patterson's Restaurant, said will help business.

"Hopefully, this will be a boon to boost everything and get people in the habit of coming in and enjoying our offerings," said Patterson.

Patterson said that a buffet is the centerpiece of his business, but he plans to put in a bar and start serving drinks, like margaritas.

He currently serves beer, but said now that his restaurant and others can serve hard liquor, those in the area looking for a drink can do so without having to leave the county.

"I hope the local people appreciate the fact that we are here and available for them to come out and enjoy a drink," said Patterson.

Patterson said that in addition to a boost at the bank, keeping the alcohol served under control can allow people to have a good time while staying safe.

County officials said that fees associated with alcohol sales will help boost their funds by $40,000.

