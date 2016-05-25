Terrell Co. sheriff race moves to second election

As poll workers in Terrell County packed up machines from Tuesday's election, they are already preparing for a runoff in July.

The winner of the sheriff's race has not been decided.

Incumbent John Bowens got 41 percent of the vote, while challenger James Driver Junior received 31 percent.

Neither was able to secure the majority needed to win, but they were the top two candidates.

Bowens and Driver will face off again this summer.

"Now, we will be required to have a runoff election. The runoff election will be July 26th. I'm sure the candidates are busy already," said Carolyn Williams, Election Supervisor.

Voters can cast their ballots in all of the counties precincts on July 26.

