District police chiefs head to training

Police Chiefs from all over South Georgia gathered for a district conference in Valdosta.

The three day conference started May 23rd and wrapped up May 25th.

They discussed victims advocate training, liability training, and emergency management.

Officials say training like this is crucial for improving each department.

"It is hard for us to go to training, especially off-site, and leave our agencies for a length of time. So it's great that we can come here locally within our district and get this type and level of training that we've been getting," says Douglas Police Chief Gary Casteloes.

This is the first year the Valdosta Police Department hosted the training.

