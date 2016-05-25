Voter turn out low, despite important Dougherty Co. races

In Dougherty County, Tuesday's voter turnout was low, but those who voted called for new leadership in a few races, including the school board at-large race, and a new county commissioner for district five.

At Wednesday's Dougherty County School Board meeting, Dr. Lane Price publicly congratulated the victor of her at-large board seat after a contentious race for the job.

"It was very exciting, I am certainly humbled by it," said Geraldine Hudley, School Board member.

A decades long educator, Hudley says she harbors no ill-will, and wishes her opponent Susie Ealum well, after Ealum accused Hudley of leading a failing school.

Hudley said she is a team-player, and wants to bring her experience to the school board table to continue moving the school-system forward.

"That is all I know, I have never done anything by myself or in isolation. There was always that great team that made me look better, always," said Hudley.

And, a surprise victory for former Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines, defeating District 5 incumbent Harry James by exactly 600 votes.

WALB has reached out to Gaines, but she has not responded.

While there were some exciting races in Dougherty County, turnout was apathetic.

"27.74 percent. It could have been better, a whole lot better," said Ginger Nickerson, Election Supervisor for Dougherty County.

Elections officials says Presidential elections will get between 40-50 percent of voters to the polls.

But, Tuesday's turnout for the Dougherty County races were notably low.

"You can call your county commissioner, you can call your school board member, but you can't call the president. And, so in order to reach the president you start at the local level and build up," said Ginger.

4,300 people are registered to vote in Dougherty County. Only 1,200 people voted Tuesday.

