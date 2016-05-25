Gaggle of geese struck in Valdosta

Michelle Williams, a member of the community that helped rescue the injured geese. (Source: WALB)

Community members are looking for a person they say intentionally hit a family of geese in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Community members are looking for a person they say intentionally hit a family of geese in Valdosta.

Three goslings and the mother were killed while crossing the road.

Wildlife authorities are still working to capture one more injured goose.

One community member who helped catch the geese says she's concerned about the driver.

"If they're going to do this to a living thing. Yes it is a goose, but what's next? Is it kids or people? You can't just intentionally try to hurt a living thing," said Michelle Williams.

The geese are federally protected so intentionally killing the bird is illegal.

Community members filed a report with the Valdosta Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.