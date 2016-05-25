Dougherty Co. Coroner reelected

Fowler said continuing to raise the professionalism of the office is important, but he also wants to raise awareness about preventable child deaths. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's Coroner said he wants to help lower the number of preventable child deaths during his second term.

Michael Fowler resoundingly defeated "Pete" Johnson during Tuesday's election.

Fowler said continuing to raise the professionalism of the office is important, but he also wants to raise awareness about preventable child deaths.

"I am concerned about co-sleeping, I'm definitely concerned about kids getting medicine that don't belong to them and I want to prevent drowning so all of that is part of the PSA's I want to put on this year," said Fowler.

Fowler won 82 percent of the vote during the election Tuesday.

