Lowndes Co. sheriff to face opponent in November

Former Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk will face off against current Lowndes County Sheriff Chris Prine.

The two will be in the ticket during the November elections.

The Board of Elections says they expect a high voter turn-out since it will be a presidential election.

Board officials said it's important to be prepared for the local elections while you gear up for the national one.

"There's a lot of local on the ballot come November, from Sheriff to coroner to county commission. Things that affect you daily in your life in your county," said Tiffany Linkswiler, Elections Assistant.

Voter turn out was much lower than usual for a primary election.

The Elections Office urged citizens to remember they have until October 11 to register to vote in November.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.