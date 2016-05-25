Dougherty Schools rebound from past issues

The Dougherty County School System's turn-around, following a series of scandals is gaining statewide attention.



The System graduated more than 800 seniors Saturday. That's more than 150 more graduates compared to four years ago.



System leaders are celebrating the growth and crediting higher expectations and aggressive work to keep students in school.

"Word is out throughout the state that we have done some unique things here in turning a struggling school system around into something that is thriving. Alive and thriving, I might add. We are not anywhere where I see where we can be," said Superintendent Dr. David Mosley.



Dr. Mosely and his leadership staff have been invited to present at a summer conference on school turnaround. Mosley says other school systems have seen Dougherty County's success, and want to learn from them.

