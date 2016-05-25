Ashlyn is a Multimedia Journalist for the Thomasville Bureau at WALB.

She joined the WALB team in May 2016.

Ashlyn Becton was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL and traveled further south to Orlando for school.

She is a proud to be an alumna of the University of Central Florida, where she studied Radio & Television communication. During college she had many internships at news stations, one back home in Jacksonville and the most recent being the NBC affiliate in Orlando.

She fell in love with Journalism in High school after taking television production for three years and anchoring the morning news cast "The Morning Rays".

Ashlyn loves to spend her free time with family and friends. She is excited to be welcomed into the Thomasville community! She has many family members close by in Valdosta, Georgia and can remember many of her childhood memories spent there. Besides exploring outdoors and enjoying the great weather of the south, Ashlyn also loves to cheer on her Jacksonville Jaguars when football season comes around.

She encourages feedback and looks forward to getting to know the South Georgia community!

