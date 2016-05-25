Preventing snake bites this Memorial Day Weekend

Snakes tend to move around more as the weather warms up. (Source: WALB)

Many people plan to be outdoors for Memorial Day weekend, but snakes are sure to be uninvited guests for any backyard BBQs.

With warmer weather sticking around, snakes are out and about more often, increasing the chances for a run in with a snake.

Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care at Chehaw Animal Park, advises people to maintain their yard to keep snakes at bay. He recommends keeping the grass low, keep bushes off the ground, and pick up any trash or debris in the yard.

If someone does come across a snake, he strongly urges that they leave it alone.

"If you're not trying to pick it up, move it, molest it, do whatever, move it, however you're going to do that, the chances of you getting bit are negligible at best," Roberts said.

Anyone who does get bit by a snake should follow a simple procedure.

"First things first, you can remain calm. And take off any constricting devices," he said. "Shoes, rings, watches, things like that. And then go to the hospital as fast as you can."

There are six types of venomous snakes in south Georgia. Roberts says coming across one is rare and most snakes are actually beneficial, especially for the agricultural community.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.