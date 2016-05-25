Former DoCo commissioner wins her old seat back

Gloria Gaines will return to the Dougherty County Commission next year

Former Dougherty County commissioner Gloria Gaines is headed back to her old seat representing District 5.

When the votes were tallied Tuesday night, she beat incumbent Harry James by exactly 600 votes.

Gaines stepped down from her seat in a bid to win the county commission chair seat in 2014. James won the race to replace her two years ago and served just one term.

Gaines sent us a statement Tuesday night that read, "I am grateful to my neighbors and friends for their trust and look forward to representing District 5 on the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners."

Harry James also sent us a statement congratulating Gaines.

