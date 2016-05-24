Albany Museum of Art offering 'Artstock' summer camp

The Museum is offering half-day and full-day camp options along with before and after care for families. (Source: WALB)

Parents can still register their kids for 'Artstock' summer camp at the Albany Museum of Art. (Source: WALB)

For people who haven't signed their children up for summer camps yet, there are some great options still available for them to have fun and learn something.

The Albany Museum of Art is hosting six weeks of "Artstock" summer art camp.

Campers will not only create art inside, they will explore all around the museum and have art adventures outside too.

"Each week is different and it's really up to the teacher to impart.

"For the most part, each teacher wants to expose them to everything going on in the museum and has tied in an art project that correlates to each gallery," said Interim Director of Education Planning Chloe Hinton.

The Museum is offering half-day and full-day camp options along with before and after care for families.

For details on how to register a child for camp, visit the museum's website here.

