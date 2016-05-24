Renovations complete for UGA landmark

A historic building at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus stood vacant for years but, now, it's back open for business.

Renovations on the Tift Building are done and workers are beginning to settle in.

"We've moved in as far as being unpacked, we're still trying to figure all that out and getting it all taken care of," said Clint Thompson, Public Relations Coordinator.

The Tift Building was constructed in 1922 as one of the first structures at what is now the UGA Tifton Campus.

Around twenty people from the Assistant Dean to students will be working out of the newly polished location.

University officials said the building at the front of campus was vacant for years.

"This front part of this campus, it brings it back to life. People can now drive along and see what UGA should be all about and is all about," said Thompson.

Thompson said the changes are drastic. Funding for the renovation was first approved in 2013.

Now, people like Business Manager Ken Spurlin are unpacking boxes and moving in.

"It's got a really good mix of old and new along with it. Its energy efficient, which an old building wouldn't have been," said Spurlin

And that mix now sits at the face of campus.

The Tift Building looking refreshed and others in need of work.

Thompson said the Animal and Dairy Science Building is next on the list of repairs. So, that the history of the campus can be protected for the future.

