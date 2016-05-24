Tifton pushes for edge in America's Main Street contest

Tifton's latest push to get an edge in the America's Main Street contest is mixed in with political signs.

Four banks came together to pay for banners that people can put up to spread awareness of the competition.

If the Downtown Development Authority of Tifton wins, it will receive a grand prize of 25-thousand dollars.

Development employees say the signs have made a noticeable impact.

"They are everywhere. They are all downtown. We have them on the gateways to our community. We have more than several signs and as you they're printed back and front," said Lequrica Gaskins, Economic Development Director.

Main Street voting continues through June 29.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.