Travelers enjoy faster security checks at smaller airports

Higher prices at smaller regional airports can lead many people to pick a larger airport. (Source: WALB)

With wait times at major airports, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, up to three hours for domestic flights, a lot of people are taking another look at traveling from small regional airports.

"It's really easy in and out particularly with the rental car and getting through security, it's a breeze," said Scott Burgess who was flying out of Albany for the first time.

'A breeze' isn't normally the words travelers use these days to describe security checks at airports.

"TSA is a nightmare. Albany is easy. We fly from here to Atlanta and go from there," said frequent flyer Zach McBrayer

"It really takes five minutes to get an individual through." explained ABY Transportation Director David Hamilton

It's actually less than five minutes, most people just walked right up to the front of the line.

That's the reason McBrayer, who flies monthly, picked Albany.

"Uh, it's simple you just walk in and go through security and you are done," said McBrayer.

"And that's a whole lot better than what's going on now in the larger airports where it takes two and a half to three hours so we are encouraging everyone to fly out of Albany," explained Hamilton.

"I'm going to Portland, Maine and it happened to be cheaper today here than to fly out of Panama City," said traveler Jim Hall.

But, Hamilton said that's really not the case.

"When you look at parking, the time it takes to go through the lines, I think you will find it's a lot cheaper," explained Hamilton

Maybe cheaper, but definitely quicker.

"It's so much simpler especially for older people to not have to make that trip in the first place but the shorter security check-in is really good," said traveler Patricia Page.

Delta currently has three daily commuter flights from Albany to Atlanta at 5:30 in the morning, noon and 6 p.m., with the last returning flight to Albany arriving at 9:30 p.m.

