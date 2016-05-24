Tifton Farmer's Market to begin June 4

There are still spots open for vendors to sell their products at the Downtown Tifton Farmer's Market.

Booths will begin lining the train depot on the June 4th and organizers will kick off the event with a 5K.

Spaces are free, but merchants need to fill out an application with the Main Street Office.

Offerings aren't limited to fruits and vegetables.

Past vendors have sold coffee and even photographs.

"It is a festive event where friends meet friends. You can come and meet your friends, bring the family and children and just have fun," said Lequrica Gaskins, Economic Development Director.

