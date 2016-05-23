Cordele Police investigating armed robbery at Subway - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cordele Police investigating armed robbery at Subway

CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Police in Cordele are going over surveillance video from a restaurant robbery Monday night.

A lone gunman held up the Subway in the 1800 block of East 16th Avenue.

The robber was white and wore a camouflage hat, gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

No one was hurt.

