Family steps in to help clean up historic Tift Co. cemetery

People in Tift County are working to clean up a historic cemetery.

Mowing, weeding and sweeping up, groups in Tifton gave the Greenwood Cemetery a little extra attention after they realized it needed maintenance.

Tyrone Washington first noticed the historic African American graveyard needed a lift when he came to visit his father's headstone.

"It took a toll on me," said Washington. "It actually took a toll on me to see the cemetery would even begin to look like this."

So, on Monday Washington and a handful of friends and family did something about it.

Monday was their first time out, but they plan to keep on working to clean up the mess.

Johnny Terrell is part of the church next to the cemetery. Terrell says he's noticed the problem too and wants to energize the community to come out and fix it.

"This we can do something about, if we come together as a whole, and do this together as a community," explained Terrell.

Terrell said that many members of the African American community in Tifton have some connection to the burial site. He's asking folks to come out Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and bring tools if they can.

Washington, who was out Monday said that the city's adults can learn from the youth when it comes to helping out.

"This baby right here, he even came out to help us to give us a helping hand," said Washington. "So, I know that all the grown people in the community can come out if this child can come out and help us."

Those volunteers said that they plan to continue cleaning up the cemetery over the next several weeks.

