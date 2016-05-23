Dougherty Co. considering rate hike for ambulance rides

Due to increasing medical, fuel and labor costs, county leaders are looking at raising the fee. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders are considering a substantial rate hike for ambulance rides.

Dougherty County EMS officials said that a trip in one of their ambulances is about half that of some private ambulance services.

Due to increasing medical, fuel and labor costs, county leaders are looking at raising the fee for the first time in 5 years.

"We are not trying to compete with other services and what they are charging. We are trying to stay in a comfortable zone because medical care costs are skyrocketing," said EMS Director Greg Rowe.

If approved, the cost of an average 911 ambulance call for a privately insured person would go from $475 to $525.

