Summer camp kicks off at the YMCA

Some schools are done for the year, and students are already making the best out of their first days of summer.

Around 120 kids were at the YMCA on Gillionville Road starting camp on Monday.

They will go on field trips, take swimming lessons and work on different crafts.

Sessions last until late July in Lee and Dougherty County.

Organizer Quaslind Thomas said that kids are still getting over their first day jitters.

"The kids are super happy," said Thomas. "A lot of them are kind of nervous because this is camp and they're getting introduced to new kids and staff members, but overall, they're happy about coming to camp today. They're excited to meet new friends and get busy with camp."

Thomas said that registration for the YMCA summer day camps will stay open until all open spots are filled.

