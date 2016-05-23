Business owner concerned about blighted property

He said he doesn't know why his property was singled out when there are "many" dilapidated homes. (Source: WALB)

A small business owner brought his concerns about blighted and abandoned homes in Dawson to City Hall Monday.

Lamar Bryant owns a firewood lot in Dawson, that he said was "closed down" May 12th because of the large amounts of tree debris on the property, breaking code.

While city officials said that he wasn't closed, Bryant took complaints to Dawson City Hall.

He said he doesn't know why his property was singled out when there are "many" dilapidated homes that need to be torn down around Dawson.

"It came to my attention because I go through the neighborhoods doing estimates and cutting down the trees and stuff for a lot of the elderly people here in town. And I noticed all of the abandoned houses that was on the streets and across the road from em' growed up in weeds or falling apart, and I couldn't understand why they are still there," said Bryant.

The City Manager said that there are three homes in Dawson on the list to be torn down because of blight, and that the city has a process for condemnation they must follow.

