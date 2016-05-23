Speed limit in Lake Park to drop

The speed limit around much of Lake Park will drop to 25 mph (Source: WALB)

A new golf cart ordinance means drivers have to slow down around Lake Park.

The ordinance was adopted in April,but will go into effect once new speed limit signs are put out.

The city will put out signs to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour in much of the downtown area.

That will allow golf carts to drive on those streets.

Golf carts will be allowed to drive across highways but not on them.

Officials say the lower speed limit is for safety.

They believe allowing golf carts will increase business.

"It gives neighbors who are outside of our city an opportunity to come and join us," explains Lake Park Police Chief James Breletic, "Such as people who live around the lake. They can know come in, go to our business, have a bite at the restaurant, and leave from there no problem at all."

The new speed limit signs should be posted by the end of this week.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.