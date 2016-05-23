Downtown Valdosta undergoing major developments

The city has been working to revitalize downtown for years. (Source: WALB)

Nearly a dozen projects are in the works in downtown Valdosta.

The city has been working to revitalize downtown for years.

One building will be home to a new event center called The Patterson.

It's one of the many projects happening downtown, and quite a few of them will be finished before summer is over.

"You'll be able to walk up to the counter, sit at the counter, have your coffee, pick out your cheeses, talk to somebody about your cheeses," said Keira Moritz.

That's the vision Moritz has for her new downtown business, Birdie's Market.

"Birdie's market is aiming to satisfy multiple categories in the downtown market," explained Moritz.

It will feature grassroots coffee, an event center, a wine bar, cheese and meat shop along with retail.

Moritz already owns one downtown restaurant, Steel Magnolias.

She said it's a great location for local businesses.

"I like the history of downtown. It's meant to be the city center," said Moritz. "It's where everything started."

And they aren't the only ones preparing to open their doors,

The city has more than a dozen projects coming within the next six to 12 months.

"Brand new retail business, new restaurants, new professional business, it just seems to be a time right now where it's just absolutely exploding and we're very excited about that," said Valdosta Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

With all the new projects you may not recognize downtown this time next year, but Moritz said that all the buzz is a good thing.

"This is where you go when you want to have a night out," said Moritz. "I want there to be shop after shop where people can stop, eat, have a cup of coffee, have a glass of wine, and then move on to the next place."

Hill said that the shops will open in waves over the next few months as they get completed.

Birdie's Market is set to open in the middle of June and the downtown hotel project will break ground in about 3 months.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.