Neighbor attempts to put out Albany house fire

A South Albany man is speaking out about his effort to extinguish a fire at his neighbor's house Saturday night.

Harold Roper ran over to put out the blaze at about 8:30 p.m. on West Highland Avenue.

A young girl from the burning house came for Roper's help.

He said several people were standing outside when he arrived at the scene.

Roper first went inside in an attempt to put out the fire.

Then he used a ladder to climb on the roof where it spread.

"I ducked up under the smoke to get to the kitchen. And, when I got into the kitchen, the wall was on fire and the stove was on fire," explained Roper. "I had my fire extinguisher. I sprayed it once, but the smoke was getting me. I was holding my breath. So, I came back out and caught my breath good. So, I went back in and hit it again,"

Firefighters arrived at the house shortly afterward.

The battalion Chief said no one was injured and the blaze was put out in under ten minutes.

The Red Cross is also working to help families prepare for a fire emergency like this one.

Red Cross officials said that people should think through the situation before it happens.

The Southwest Georgia Chapter spent the weekend educating home owners on how to stay safe.

"Know that you should have a meeting place. Know that you actually only have two minutes to get out of the house. You want to test your smoke alarms twice a year and you should have a good plan on how to exit your home," said Nature Malone with the Red Cross.

Click here for more information on the Red Cross of Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.