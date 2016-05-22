Kids celebrate end of school year with BMX event

Many children came to celebrate the end of the semester (Source: WALB)

A BMX stunt rider, originally from Albany, made a trip to his hometown to help students celebrate the end of the school year.

School was out, and skaters hit the Albany River Park to celebrate.

Rabbitman Footwear led the charge. It hosted the second End of the School Year Extravaganza.

"Everyone does a lot of stuff for them at the beginning of school. So, we decided that we'll do something for the end of the school to help celebrate," said CEO Tony Williams.

To do that, Williams brought together games, animals, and BMX stunt teams from across the country.

Demarcus Paul is originally from Albany, but moved to San Diego five years ago to ride BMX.

Paul has since become a standout in the bike community.

"When they hit me up to get me to come, it was a no-brainer. Especially, since it was involving the kids, it was like yeah I want to come. I want to give back as much as I can because when I was here we didn't have that," said Paul.

Paul performed a 30 minute trick set. He said that he hopes the demonstration, and conversations he had with kids will get them interested in the sport.

"I really want to expose kids to something they are not used to. Here in Southwest Georgia, you get basketball, football, baseball, the typical sports. You know about skateboarding and you know about BMX, but how often do you get to see it," said Paul.

Kids got to see BMX and even got to ride some of the BMX bikes.

That's something Paul said is crucial in keeping the sport alive for the next generation.

