Animal rescue opens to the public

Dogs and cats in Mitchell County now have a place to go while waiting to be adopted.

Volunteers celebrated the grand opening of an animal rescue shelter Saturday.

More than 70 cats and dogs are housed at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.

Organizer Kathy Harrell said her efforts began to take shape when a county shelter put down more than a dozen animals last September.

"From that, the community stepped up, had our backs and said this is no way our community wants to treat its animals," Harrell said. "We're going to do what we've got to do to change it."

The certified rescue also provides medical help to animals and educates owners about spaying and neutering their pets.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.