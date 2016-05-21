Red Cross volunteers knock on doors for fire safety

Red Cross volunteers knocked on doors across South Albany Saturday with potentially life-saving advice.

Teams of people went from house-to-house teaching residents how to plan for a fire.

The group installed smoke detectors and helped families draft escape routes.

One volunteer said being prepared can make a big difference when an emergency happens.

"Anytime that you can take measures to save a life, that's something worth doing," Kyle Carter, a ServPro volunteer, said.

Volunteers from State Farms, the Senior Resource Center and Alpha Phi Alpha also hit the streets as part of the home fire campaign.

