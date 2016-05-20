Big inning sinks Knights in Game 1

It felt like Deerfield-Windsor was well in control. That is, right up until they weren't.

Heritage scored six runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead they would never relinquish, and the Hawks picked up the 8-5 win in Game 1 of the GISA AAA state semifinals.

Deerfield-Windsor led 4-1 after four thanks to a pair of Steven Williams RBI.

But the Hawks rallied all the way back and more in the fifth. After taking the lead on a sacrifice fly, the Hawks put an exclamation point on the inning with a two-run homer off the left field foul pole.

Head coach Jonathan Davis says the game just kind of got away from his team.

"They're going to get their hits. They're a good team. But we can't walk them, and then give up the hit," he says. "We have to get back in the zone, quit chasing so many pitches out of the zone, get back inside, and quit hitting under the ball. These are the things that we work on every day, and they are just magnified when you play a good team."

That said, Davis says there is no reason to hit the panic button yet.

"Baseball is a series sport. It's not a one game roller coaster," Davis notes. "We have to come back tomorrow with that good mindset, and I think we'll be fine. We just have to get back in the zone tomorrow. Like I said, they just can't get their hits after we walk them twice."

The Knights will have to win both games Saturday to advance to the state title series. Game 2 is scheduled for a noon first pitch, with Game 3 following immediately after if necessary.

