Report: GHSA basketball title games on move

For over 50 years, the GHSA state basketball champions have been crowned in Macon.

That appears to be coming to an end soon.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the GHSA state basketball championship games will be moving to Athens and Atlanta in 2017. The report says the state finals will take place from March 8-11, with games on the 8th and 9th being played at Georgia's Stegeman Coliseum and games on the 10th and 11th at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion.

The GHSA is denying the move has been finalized, but the report states a joint announcement between UGA, Georgia Tech, and the GHSA is scheduled for later this summer.

During the 2015 state championship games at the Macon Coliseum, the basketball stanchions were not anchored correctly, leaving the hoops out of position and not under national high school regulations.

The Coliseum has hosted at least one GHSA state basketball title game since it's opening in 1968.

