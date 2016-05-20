Packers postpone spring game, ring ceremony

The Colquitt County Packers planned to close out spring practice Friday night, but Mother Nature had different ideas.
The Packers have pushed back their spring game until Tuesday, May 24 due to weather.
The team will also receive their championship rings in a pregame ceremony. The Packers won their second straight state title in 2015, and was named national champions by two polls.
